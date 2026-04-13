Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Larry Arnold's avatar
Larry Arnold
1h

Mainstream isn’t really reporting on any foreign protests of significance. Us rowdies might get motivated to do likewise

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1h

Truth. I am not sure people today know what that is.

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