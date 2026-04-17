First the good news from the NYT, hot off the press:

Howwever, it is not completely open, since ships must use a narrow passage near Iran’s border.

The UK Column news reported on yesterday’s bombings in Lebanon. These are pjhotos I found, and as usual, I cannot confirm they reflect what occurred yesterday.

But thousands of Lebanese are returning south to their homes today. The images below are also from today’s NYT.

I am not convinced Netanyahu is still alive. He supposedly investigated the site of a bombing in Israel, and was standing in front of a map at a military briefing — that is all the net can come up with during the month of April. This is his most recent talk: a canned background, a flag that does not move with his movements, and a 1 minute pep talk. If you have better evidence, send it here.