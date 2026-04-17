Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Jewell's avatar
Jewell
1h

The wing of Zion - which has been parked in Berlin (according to Flightradar24) since 2/28/26 - has moved back to Israel today. The flight route on 2/28 was very strange and does not show the complete destination - so it may be that the transponder was turned off after doing many loops in the Mediterranean. Some have claimed that Bibi was injured and was being treated by the physicians on board. Who knows. Even if he was taken out - it may not really matter. The ones controlling him are the ones who set the agenda and who control international finance and even though many Israelis oppose him - over 90% apparently approve of the ethnic cleansing and genocide and war on Iran.

Lloyds is closing Hormuz by refusing to insure ships - so you can get your mass starvation and enslavement through the company that for over 300 years has been the leading insurer. If international law, written by the same company requires insurance to ship, enter areas or dock - then they control the game.

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Kathy Sloan's avatar
Kathy Sloan
1h

Apparently, the Strait is NOT open; Iran's Foreign Ministry just announced that as long as the US blockade of the Strait remains in effect, the Strait will not be opened. Moreover, it announced that only commercial vessels will be allowed through - no warships - & all ships must coordinate with the Iranian armed forces. No ships from "hostile" countries will be allowed passage; beyond the US & Israel, it's not clear what other countries might be included since Iran did not provide a list. So it's safe to say, fake news.

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