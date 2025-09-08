Sheryl Gay Stolberg used to interview me about anthrax vaccine issues 25 years ago and she did a fine job then. That was BT—before Trump. Now the Times slants virtually every article to make an anti-administration point.

So I am going to show you some facts, and I hope Sheryl sees this, along with the Times’ editor. Her article says,

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts the U.S. death count from Covid-19 at 1.2 million. But Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rejects his own department’s statistics. “I don’t know how many died,” Mr. Kennedy told senators during a contentious hearing Thursday, adding, “I don’t think anybody knows, because there was so much data chaos coming out of the C.D.C.”’

https://www.aamc.org/news/how-are-covid-19-deaths-counted-it-s-complicated

Kennedy gave the accurate answer. CDC added all kinds of other causes of death to plump up its death counts. Don’t you remember, Sheryl? Gunshot wounds. More gunshot wounds. Motorcycle accidents. Turning the “with” COVID to “from” COVID. Give that corpse a nasal swab and if it is positive (at 40 PCR cycles or more) then by golly, it died of COVID!

Minnesota Senator and physician Scott Jensen got every “COVID” death certificate for Minnesota and revealed how ~40% did not die from COVID.

Did you know that a crazy complicated case definition (several pages long) was created by CDC’s alter-ego, the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (using 8 CDC advisors) so that as many people as possible would be called COVID cases?

When Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, said, accurately, that it was becoming harder for people to get Covid shots at pharmacies, Mr. Kennedy denied that, retorting: “Everyone can get access to them.” He also claimed mRNA vaccines “cause serious harm, including death, particularly in young people,” though the C.D.C. found “no increased risk of death” from the shots.

How did CDC ever try to explain away the VAERS death data? More deaths reported after covid shots in mere months, than had been reported to the VAERS system in the entire 30 years it existed, for every shot, cumulatively. The CDC and FDA ignored it.

Everyone can get access to the shots. Remember that off-label prescribing is perfectly legal.

(Except if you want to treat a COVID victim before their lips turn blue. In which case, morons or rogues (take your pick) on the Medical Board acted convinced that off-label prescribing was the worst crime a doctor could commit. In fact, as of Sept. 5, in NY state, off-label prescribing of COVID shots by pharmacists was just “legalized” by executive order.)

However, your insurance might not pay for the shot if it is not recommended by CDC. You CAN get it, but you MIGHT have to pay for it. Since the shot is poison and no one should get it, it is difficult to know why Elizabeth Warren was in a lather. Did you know Liz used to be a Reagan Republican?

Sheryl found a political scientist from whom to get the following quote: “Once you pervert those institutions, now there’s no way to know what’s true or false.” Couldn’t find a real scientist to support the CDC’s truthfulness?

Okay. So now lessee what the NYT had to say about the CDC, its accurate statistics, and its famous truthfulness and transparency, just a few short months or years ago.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/20/health/covid-cdc-data.html

When the C.D.C. published the first significant data on the effectiveness of boosters in adults younger than 65 two weeks ago, it left out the numbers for a huge portion of that population: 18- to 49-year-olds, the group least likely to benefit from extra shots, because the first two doses already left them well-protected. The agency recently debuted a dashboard of wastewater data on its website that will be updated daily and might provide early signals of an oncoming surge of Covid cases. Some states and localities had been sharing wastewater information with the agency since the start of the pandemic, but it had never before released those findings. Two full years into the pandemic, the agency leading the country’s response to the public health emergency has published only a tiny fraction of the data it has collected, several people familiar with the data said. Much of the withheld information could help state and local health officials better target their efforts to bring the virus under control. Detailed, timely data on hospitalizations by age and race would help health officials identify and help the populations at highest risk. Information on hospitalizations and death by age and vaccination status would have helped inform whether healthy adults needed booster shots. And wastewater surveillance across the nation would spot outbreaks and emerging variants early. Without the booster data for 18- to 49-year-olds, the outside experts whom federal health agencies look to for advice had to rely on numbers from Israel to make their recommendations on the shots. (After several inquiries from The New York Times about the booster data for that age group, the agency posted it on its website Thursday night.) Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the C.D.C., said the agency has been slow to release the different streams of data “because basically, at the end of the day, it’s not yet ready for prime time.” She said the agency’s “priority when gathering any data is to ensure that it’s accurate and actionable.” Another reason is fear that the information might be misinterpreted, Ms. Nordlund said. Dr. Daniel Jernigan, [who resigned last week, had another excuse for the CDC withholding its data: old computers] the agency’s deputy director for public health science and surveillance said the pandemic exposed the fact that data systems at the C.D.C., and at the state levels, are outmoded and not up to handling large volumes of data. C.D.C. scientists are trying to modernize the systems, he said. “We want better, faster data that can lead to decision making and actions at all levels of public health, that can help us eliminate the lag in data that has held us back,” he added. [Didn’t Congress give CDC half a $billion or thereabouts to modernize after that? But their stats never improved…]

There is more but let’s move on. It took about one more year for the CDC to acknowledge that airborne transmission occurred, making social distancing a bad joke and masks much less effective indoors.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/21/health/coronavirus-cdc-aerosols.html

And never forget how CDC decided in April 2021, only 4 months after the vaccine rollout, that it had to find a way to reduce the reporting of vaccine failures: vaccinated people who caught COVID anyway… so hospitals were directed to only report these newly-designated “breakthrough” cases—if a very high evidence bar was achieved. Calling them breakthroughs made them sound like a good thing, kinda like, “the exception that proved the rule,” or, feeling awful after the shot? “That’s how we know the vaccine is working.”

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7021e3.htm

The findings in this report are subject to at least two limitations. First, the number of reported COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases is likely a substantial undercount of all SARS-CoV-2 infections among fully vaccinated persons. The national surveillance system relies on passive and voluntary reporting, and data might not be complete or representative. Many persons with vaccine breakthrough infections, especially those who are asymptomatic or who experience mild illness, might not seek testing. Second, SARS-CoV-2 sequence data are available for only a small proportion of the reported cases.

Beginning May 1, 2021, CDC transitioned from monitoring all reported COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections to investigating only those among patients who are hospitalized or die, [and have a cycle threshold of 28 or below—Nass] thereby focusing on the cases of highest clinical and public health significance. CDC will continue to lead studies in multiple U.S. sites to evaluate vaccine effectiveness and collect information on all COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections regardless of clinical status. Additional information and resources to help public health departments and laboratories investigate and report COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases are available at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html.

Bottom line: Sheryl and The NY Times can twist the facts all they want, but some of us have memories and even saved screenshots. They won’t get away with this forever. They are flushing their industry, their paper and themselves down the toilet, to keep those paychecks coming. The Times can keep its subscriber number up, by undercutting itself. I only pay $1/week so I can show you the trash they push out. Do advertisers know their subscriptions are almost free?