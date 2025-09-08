Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5h

I would not put the New York Times paper in my birdcage!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Michelle Mcgarver's avatar
Michelle Mcgarver
5h

I’m in Orlando and 5 ppl died of covid was actual family in car wreck

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture