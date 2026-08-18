President Trump, cabinet members and other influential people met at Camp David over the weekend. It was meant to be secret, but (so it is claimed) the discussion was so disturbing that it was leaked to Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump wanted to discuss nuking Iran. Maybe just a small nuke, or a few.

Military doctrine has been up till now that nukes were only for defense, to respond in kind. But Mr. Trump is having a tantrum because his big, bad and very expensive military cannot defeat the hidden, buried missile and drone armies of Iran. Mr. Trump is in very hot water due to poorly thought out aggressions against a country that is geographically large, whose terrain is challenging for an army, is militarily well-educated and has over 90 million people, not to mention tens of thousands of missiles and drones. And can build military hardware a whole lot faster than we can. And is friends with China, which has the rare earths needed for us to replenish our weapons. Hmmm.

Not to mention, Pakistan earlier said it would provide Iran a nuke or two if Iran was attacked with one—at least that is what was published.

Iran probably heard this as well. And this is one of their responses. Jeezum.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/iran-offers-30000-bounty-to-kill-us-soldiers-6075756

Now, of course the President puts out posts that are quixotic in the extreme. But a few recently make you wonder if he is really all there. Isn’t it time for him to exit stage right? The following quote came from the same Epoch Times article linked above.

And now we are buds with North Korea, but not so friendly with South Korea? Are you feeling like you are trapped in the novel 1984 yet?

Here is the relevant section of the 25th Amendment:

Think about it.