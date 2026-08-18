Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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FarmGirl's avatar
FarmGirl
2h

Anything leaked to Marjorie Taylor Greene is suspect. We should know this by now.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2hEdited

So.. how was Trump sucked into being a war hawk when he ran on the platform that we need to honor the sovereignty of all nations and shift to creating peace on earth by economic development.?

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