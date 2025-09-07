Jim Haslam came out of the woodwork to write detailed articles and a book of fiction-nonfiction tightly based on his observations about the origin of COVID. Jim gets a lot of things right.

Here is his latest silly screed:

Jim seems to be doing a Roguski now. What is a Roguski? You appear out of nowhere, with no prior obvious experience in a field, your background is shrouded in mystery, and start writing detailed scribes of value about a complex subject.

Then, after you have rolled up a large number of interested followers who trust you, you start to twist the story, change the narrative, and suddenly you are no longer doing serious research but pushing out a fallacious narrative.

Roguski’s 180 degree turn went from the big bad WHO centralizing control to “It’s only about Pharma wanting to sell more products. The WHO does not want to take over global public health.”

Now Haslam has decided to be the attack dog against Jay Bhattacharya. He is painting Jay as secretly wanting to maintain GOF research at NIH. And featuring this headline on this blog post.

All I can say is that I have spoken to RFK and to JB on this subject and they both definitely want to get rid of GOF and have hired people to help do so.

They may have many detractors within NIH who don’t want anyone coming in and telling them what to study, especially if they were earning top dollar to whitewash DOD’s dirty research laundry. It won’t be easy. The GOF people hide their work, change the GOF definition, and in many ways hope to outlast the new administration kids in town.

But what I want to say today is that when an “expert” shows up whose past is shrouded in mystery, and they tell you a really good story, and impress with the knowledge and deep (unpaid) research they have been doing, but have never published a single paper on their topic previously, beware. They are probably a limited hangout, groomed by the 3 letter agencies to play their part and just like the Pied Piper, lead a good chunk of trusting truth-seekers far afield from the truth. They are the troublemakers and somebody’s paying them, probably very well.