Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
3h

Good doctor,. There is so much fraud it’s mind-boggling. I know someone that worked at social services in New York State, and the people completely knew how to defraud the system. They would pull up in lease and rented Lexus‘s and luxury cars to get their social services. They would lie and say they haven’t seen the father of their children in months. Meanwhile, investigators would have pictures of the men walking out after having slept with those women all night. And this has been going on for decades.

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
3h

For 5 years, I easily qualify for pretty much any kind of "the dole" benefits available. I was raised to reject taking any "benefits" from the government, and finding a way on my own.

If people take freebies from the government that are paid for by money that is stolen from others (using the threat of violence, jail, fines) to give to them they are actually choosing slavery because the government doesn't give these things to them without a price. Those prices vary from spending hours in a line, going back and forth to an evil government office, providing personal information about everything you do, buy, etc. to suddenly deciding that you no longer "qualify". In other words, what the government gives, they can take away. Without warning.

There was a time in America when it was shameful to go on "the dole" and most of our ancestors would have rather starved than to take a dime from a criminal government.

As for me and my house, we choose to buy beans, rice, vegetables and grow food to make ends meet. We don't buy TV dinners, convenience meals or dine out. We don't fill our grocery cart with cases of Coca-Cola, mountain dew, family size bags of potato chips, "value packs" of candy bars, etc etc. and though at times it can be a bit lean , we still manage. We choose to drive used cars, have the cheapest cell phone and plan available, limit subscriptions of any kind, use real plates and glasses instead of disposable, get rid of paper towels and use cloths for cleaning, reuse glass containers for storage, and heck, the list goes on and on.

And guess what? We sleep soundly at night, we are happy, we don't live with the guilt of knowing that anything we have was gotten by demanding that someone else give up what they have just for us.

Where there's a will, there's a way to opt out of the trap.

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