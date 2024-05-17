Italy’s “The Truth” newspaper’s headline: No deal on the global pandemic treaty. Half the world rejects the WHO’s yoke.
“Europe, Africa and North America dispute (albeit for different reasons) the text that would give the UN agency the power to impose restrictions and health policies, including vaccinations, to all countries should another COVID-type crisis occur.”
This national newspaper based in Milan has an amazing director who has started to drop hints against the vc and the plandemic event on prime time tv shows
