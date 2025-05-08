Don’t forget that the Gates Foundation invested $55 million in BioNTech—in September 2019, before the mRNA company had ever produced a product. I have the tax filing in my files somewhere, but you can look it up as I did.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/08/magazine/bill-gates-foundation-closing-2045.html

This is a very long puff piece, so I will provide just the first few paragraphs.