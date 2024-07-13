From Newsweek:

Speaking to CBS News, Graham, who has long supported the U.S. sending military aide to Ukraine as it combats Russia's invasion, said Ukraine had $10 trillion to $12 trillion of "critical minerals." He added that if the U.S. continued to help Ukraine, the European country could "become the best business partner we ever dreamed of."

Here is the video of Senator Lindsay Graham “saying the quiet part out loud” on CBS on June 10.

The boys in Washington had the same bead on the Afghan war, in which DOD claimed there was $1-3 trillion worth of minerals under Afghanistan’s surface. In fact, DOD had mapped out where these goodies were located. And this does not include the value of oil, gas and future pipelines from the Caspian basin to the sea.

They may be doing an Afghanistan in Ukraine because, after all, it is our taxpayer money, not the globalists’ money funding this horrifying and unwinnable war.

Furthermore, we have a similar panel of installed “leaders” of the NATO countries as we had during COVID: committed to doing the bidding of their globalist overseers at the expense of millions of their own citizens. Whose citizens will serve as the cannon fodder for adventurist excursions for foreign resources that benefit hidden puppeteers.

European countries are putting a military draft in place, and in the US, the National Defense Authorization Act now before Congress includes (for the very first time) Selective Service registration for females, who could also be called to fight in wars. Just as is done in Israel and Ukraine. Are those the models we should be aping?

Here is what the Voice of America had to say about Afghanistan’s wealth in 2021:

Estimating that the mineral wealth of Afghanistan could be worth from $1 trillion to $3 trillion, Afghan officials in 2010 had hoped the mining sector would not only help to eliminate poverty but also end the decadeslong conflict in Afghanistan. A New York Times article in June 2010 reported that a team of Pentagon officials and U.S. geologists discovered in Afghanistan $1 trillion in untapped mineral deposits, which were considered much larger than any previously known and “enough to fundamentally alter the Afghan economy and perhaps the Afghan war itself.” A 2019 report by the former Afghan government’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said Afghanistan has “world-class deposits of iron ore, copper, gold, rare-earth minerals, and a host of other natural resources.” According to the report, “Afghanistan is expected to hold more than 2.2 billion metric tons (MTs) of iron ore, 1.3 billion MTs of marble, almost 30 million MTs of copper, 1.4 million MTs of rare-earth minerals, and 2,700kg of gold.”

Wars that kill primarily those of childbearing age are a good way to reduce the population. Lab-created pandemics are another. Squeezing people economically so they cannot afford families is yet another.

Let’s take a quick look at Ukraine’s population, which is hard due to a paucity of data. Here is a year-old article from the Wilson Center that lays out the problems, then provides reasonable estimates. About 6 million left the country at the start of the war.

Let me lay out a few facts then excerpt from it:

Ukraine had the lowest fertility in Europe before the war started (1.2) and it is considerably lower now, 0.7.

Women’s life expectancy in Ukraine has dropped 5.5 years, and men’s has dropped 9 years.

Another important factor driving population loss is lower fertility rates. First the COVID-19 pandemic and then Russia's aggression caused a decline in Ukraine’s fertility rate, which was already the lowest in Europe. The total fertility rate (TFR) in 2021 was 1.2, and for 2022 it is expected to be 0.9. Since the births planned before the war were still delivered in 2022, a much more dramatic drop in fertility rate is expected in 2023: it will most probably achieve 0.7, and this level will remain at least until the end of the war. I see no reason to expect any compensatory effect in that regard, and the demographic dynamics will follow the models of what was seen after World Wars I and II. This means that after Ukraine’s victory, the TFR may return to the level of 1.3–1.4 only in the 2030s. Irreversible human losses (i.e., deaths, including the direct losses of military and civilians due to hostilities and indirect losses caused by lack of timely medical care in the occupied territories, especially in the areas of active hostilities and shelling) have already had a significant impact on the average life expectancy (ALE) of Ukrainians. For 2023–24, the ALE will remain critically low: 70.9 years for women and 57.3 years for men. We can expect a return to prewar levels—76.4 and 66.4 years, respectively—no earlier than 2032, while the ALE of 77.8 and 67.7 years, respectively, will be back in Ukraine no earlier than the mid-2030s.

When you don’t have the farmer to farm the land, it gets sold. Who’s buying? What are we doing there? And what does the sabre-rattling NATO meeting that just ended tell us?

It told me that our leaders are all puppets and traitors.