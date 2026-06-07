Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

How evil and deadly can human beings be and believe they are righteous? I cry for all the innocents that are being harmed.

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
4h

Israel, The Killing Machine. Who are those people? Do they have a soul?

Israel’s Dirty Dozen: the IDF’s most lethal weapons in Gaza

By Luc Woodall Gillard on 5 Nov 2024

¨Israel’s 12 most harmful weapons of war exposed

This investigation provides an in-depth examination of Israel’s high-impact weaponry used in Gaza since the October 7th Hamas attacks. Israel’s escalating aerial and land offensive, marked by over 10,000 airstrikes, has been shaped by a range of advanced munitions—from bombs like the GBU-39 to loitering drones and AI-targeting systems. Utilising open-source intelligence from databases such as the Open Source Munitions Panel (OSMP) and corroborative findings from other NGOs, AOAV’s investigation highlights the ethical, legal, and humanitarian impacts of these weapons.

The report details 12 weapon systems used by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), ranked by lethality, from guided mortar systems to white phosphorus shells and AI-targeted loitering munitions. Each weapon is analysed for its accuracy, deployment method, and legal implications, especially under international humanitarian law. Our findings suggest that civilian harm is compounded by the evolving role of artificial intelligence in identifying and targeting locations and individuals with minimal human oversight, raising concerns about accountability and future conflict conduct.

In mapping Israel’s arsenal and its consequences, this report hopes to highlight the urgency of legal scrutiny and humanitarian advocacy to mitigate civilian suffering. Without significant changes in arms export measures and accountability of conduct in war, such weaponry poses an ongoing threat to non-combatants in conflict zones in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and beyond...¨

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https://aoav.org.uk/2024/israels-dirty-dozen-the-idfs-most-lethal-weapons-in-gaza/

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