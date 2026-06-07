Israel briefly pretends to "play nice" after spy story about its treachery against the US came out yesterday.
The spying leak was no doubt intended to put the brakes on anIsrael-led attempt to merge the Israeli and US militaries by Congress
“Look, we promise not to destroy any more peaceful villages in our attempt to grab land in Lebanon, at least for a couple of days. See, we are only shooting civilians and their children now, not bombing whole villages. Trust us! Merge with us.”—my take on the claim just below.
But oops—that didn’t last long. Israel, in an attempt to incite the Iranians to do further damage and drag the US into a bigger war, attacked Beirut itself. This is something the Iranians last week specifically warned about—promising very serious repercussions if Beirut or its suburbs was attacked. Below is from Ha’aretz just now. The bloodthirsty Netanyahu and his toadies are inviting Iran to use its most powerful weapons now—and where will they be aimed?
And Iran has already repeated its threat. “Look at the skies tonight.”
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/iran-warns-of-decisive-response-to-israeli-strike-on-southern-beirut/3959289
Here is what Gemini has to say about the US bill merging US military intelligence with Israel:
June 8, 1967
Mortally Wounded, our crew would not let Liberty die!
For me the eternal shadow of the USS Liberty on June 8,1967, spreads a gloomy pall over our incestuous relationship.
One of many strange precursors to 9/11, with the stark realization that the US and Israel conspired to perform a false flag, completely revealed and irrefutable.
Interesting that back then some Israeli military balked when ordered to sink a US ship. The members of the Liberty crews were under serious threat, directly ordered to keep it all secret. Alas men were men then and the crew did not let her sink, nor let the lame excuses stand.
Yet still, just like building 7, must of us from the US are clueless, mesmerized by the sinister machines brain washing us all.
For those still content with the dismissive Conspiracy Theory bullshit, study this baby then get back to us.
This comprehensive article from Dr.Paul Craig Roberts tells more of this highly scrubbed subject than more popular sites might offer.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/israeli-attack-uss-liberty/5890168 Quote;
“A BBC documentary on the Israeli raid reports that confusion about the attacker’s identity almost resulted in a US assault on Egypt. Richard Parker, US political counsel in Cairo, confirms in the BBC documentary that he received official communication that an American retaliatory attack on Egypt was on its way.”
Hmm classic false flag, but the f’in ship wouldn’t sink. Johnson must have been irate! Our prez for you young uns'.
With all PCR's DC insider credentials, Hustler magazine were the only publisher to print PCR's article in the above link. So bought, chicken shit, liar media is not a new phenom.
So let us remember the day Liberty was attacked and work to restore her, better than ever.
You gotta give the Zionists credit for so thoroughly co-opting Congress and the rest of the U.S. government; it happened seemingly overnight, when, in reality, it was engineered over decades. Now they have so much control that they can dictate the terms of our surrender and we can't do anything about it (and they know that, too).