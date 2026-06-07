Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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frankly's avatar
frankly
10hEdited

June 8, 1967

Mortally Wounded, our crew would not let Liberty die!

For me the eternal shadow of the USS Liberty on June 8,1967, spreads a gloomy pall over our incestuous relationship.

One of many strange precursors to 9/11, with the stark realization that the US and Israel conspired to perform a false flag, completely revealed and irrefutable.

Interesting that back then some Israeli military balked when ordered to sink a US ship. The members of the Liberty crews were under serious threat, directly ordered to keep it all secret. Alas men were men then and the crew did not let her sink, nor let the lame excuses stand.

Yet still, just like building 7, must of us from the US are clueless, mesmerized by the sinister machines brain washing us all.

For those still content with the dismissive Conspiracy Theory bullshit, study this baby then get back to us.

This comprehensive article from Dr.Paul Craig Roberts tells more of this highly scrubbed subject than more popular sites might offer.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/israeli-attack-uss-liberty/5890168 Quote;

“A BBC documentary on the Israeli raid reports that confusion about the attacker’s identity almost resulted in a US assault on Egypt. Richard Parker, US political counsel in Cairo, confirms in the BBC documentary that he received official communication that an American retaliatory attack on Egypt was on its way.”

Hmm classic false flag, but the f’in ship wouldn’t sink. Johnson must have been irate! Our prez for you young uns'.

With all PCR's DC insider credentials, Hustler magazine were the only publisher to print PCR's article in the above link. So bought, chicken shit, liar media is not a new phenom.

So let us remember the day Liberty was attacked and work to restore her, better than ever.

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
10h

You gotta give the Zionists credit for so thoroughly co-opting Congress and the rest of the U.S. government; it happened seemingly overnight, when, in reality, it was engineered over decades. Now they have so much control that they can dictate the terms of our surrender and we can't do anything about it (and they know that, too).

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