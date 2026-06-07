“Look, we promise not to destroy any more peaceful villages in our attempt to grab land in Lebanon, at least for a couple of days. See, we are only shooting civilians and their children now, not bombing whole villages. Trust us! Merge with us.”—my take on the claim just below.

But oops—that didn’t last long. Israel, in an attempt to incite the Iranians to do further damage and drag the US into a bigger war, attacked Beirut itself. This is something the Iranians last week specifically warned about—promising very serious repercussions if Beirut or its suburbs was attacked. Below is from Ha’aretz just now. The bloodthirsty Netanyahu and his toadies are inviting Iran to use its most powerful weapons now—and where will they be aimed?

And Iran has already repeated its threat. “Look at the skies tonight.”

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/iran-warns-of-decisive-response-to-israeli-strike-on-southern-beirut/3959289

Here is what Gemini has to say about the US bill merging US military intelligence with Israel: