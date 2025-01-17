Netanyahu says a disagreement with Hamas has been resolved and Friday Jan 17 the Israeli cabinet will vote on the proposal. While 2 minor “right wing” Zionist parties are unhappy with the deal and an end to the war, it is said that Netanyahu has the votes to win tomorrow.

Vanessa Beeley reports the terms of the agreement, which is to be in 3 successive phases, and the final phases are not entirely spelled out yet.

https://t.me/VanessaBeeley/35418

Al Mayadeen obtains the terms of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza:

- Full withdrawal towards the border from all areas of the Gaza Strip.

- Opening of the Rafah Crossing, and Complete Withdrawal from It.

- Travel of the wounded for treatment abroad.

- 600 aid trucks will be allowed to enter daily, as part of a humanitarian protocol sponsored by the State of Qatar.

- 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans to be brought in for urgent shelter.

- Prisoner Exchange, Release of 1,000 Prisoners from the Gaza Strip, and Hundreds of Prisoners Sentenced to Life and High Sentences.

- Clearing the occupation prisons of all women and children under 19 years old.

- Israeli withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor and the Philadelphi corridor gradually.

- The return of all displaced persons to their areas of residence, and freedom of movement throughout the Gaza Strip.

- Absence of aircraft over Gaza for 8-10 hours daily.

- Rehabilitation of all hospitals, introduction of field hospitals, medical and surgical teams to Gaza.

- The first phase will last 6 weeks, in exchange for the delivery of 33 Israeli prisoners, including living and dead bodies. This will be completed in the second and third phases to negotiate the remaining 66 prisoners held by the resistance.

- On the 7th day, the displaced from southern Gaza will return to the north without inspection, after the Zionist military withdraws from Rashid Street to the depth of the Netzarim axis, and the people of Gaza will have freedom of movement north and south of Gaza via Rashid Street.

- On the 22nd day, the Zionist military will withdraw from the entire Netzarim axis, to the east of Salah al-Din Street, and people will have freedom of movement.