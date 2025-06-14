Israel’s PM Binyamin Netanyahu is a cagy politician. He is also a caged man. 2 days ago opposition parties threatened to leave the coalition that allows him to govern. If he is not the PM, he is likely to go to jail if convicted of bribery and fraud. Everyone believes he is guilty. His trial has been ongoing for 5 years, delayed by Israel’s wars on its neighbors and COVID.

How convenient that Israel just launched another war as he was threatened with losing his job. See this 2 minute CNN tape. Or the article on Netanyahu’s charges from December.

You don’t think Netanyahu is willing to start WW3 to stay out of jail?

What if he is?

Here is The Bibi Files documentary. I previously only saw clips and a show with the producer, but the extensive censorship (banned in Israel and hard to find here) indicates the film is interesting. Particularly NOW. https://www.jigsawprods.com/work/the-bibi-files/

Netanyahu corruption trial: What you need to know

By Reuters

December 10, 2024

[1/4]A person stands by a picture of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a protest against him outside the court where he is due to take the stand for the first time in his long-running corruption trial, in Tel Aviv, Israel December 10, 2024. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov Purchase Licensing Rights, opens new tab

Summary

Bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges date to 2019

He remains PM unless convicted and appeals fail

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes the stand on Tuesday for the first time in his long-running corruption trial. Here is what you need to know about the charges that have divided the Israeli public at a time of Middle East turmoil.

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust - all of which Netanyahu denies. The trial began in 2020 and involves three criminal cases. He denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

CASE 4000

Prosecutors allege Netanyahu granted regulatory favours worth around 1.8 billion shekels (about $500 million) to Bezeq Telecom Israel (BEZQ.TA). In return, prosecutors say, he sought positive coverage of himself and his wife Sara on a news website controlled by the company's former chairman, Shaul Elovitch. In this case, Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

CASE 1000

Netanyahu has been charged with fraud and breach of trust over allegations that he and his wife wrongfully received almost 700,000 shekels ($210,000) in gifts from Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood producer and an Israeli citizen, and Australian billionaire businessman James Packer. Prosecutors said gifts included champagne and cigars and that Netanyahu helped Milchan with his business interests. Packer and Milchan face no charges.

CASE 2000

Netanyahu allegedly negotiated a deal with Arnon Mozes, owner of Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, for better coverage in return for legislation to slow the growth of a rival newspaper. Netanyahu has been charged with fraud and breach of trust.

WILL A VERDICT COME SOON?

Unlikely. Unless Netanyahu seeks a plea deal, it could be many more months before the judges rule.

HOW CAN HE BE ON TRIAL AND REMAIN PRIME MINISTER?

Under Israeli law, a prime minister is under no obligation to stand down unless convicted. If he or she appeals their conviction, they can keep their office throughout the appeals process.

COULD HE GO TO JAIL?

Bribery charges carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years and/or a fine. Fraud and breach of trust are punishable by up to three years in jail.

WHAT HAS THE IMPACT BEEN?

The shock attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the ensuing Gaza war, swept Netanyahu's trial off the agenda, as Israelis came together in grief and trauma. Before the war, Netanyahu's legal troubles bitterly divided Israelis and shook Israeli politics through five rounds of elections.

After Netanyahu's decisive 2022 victory at the ballot box, his far-right government launched a judicial campaign to curb the powers of the court. It sparked mass protests in Israel and fears among Western allies for the country's democratic health. Netanyahu denied any link between the judicial overhaul and his trial. He largely abandoned the plan after war broke out, but has revived some anti-judiciary rhetoric in recent weeks.