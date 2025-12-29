Israeli health officials discuss vaccine mandates because only 17% of Israelis got a flu shot!
Fabricate a problem to impose the solution.
https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-881578
Here is another one: https://www.ynetnews.com/health_science/article/rkvrn5x7we
I was not able to find reports on deaths or comparisons with prior years—I guess those data probably would not support the current narrative. Hopefully the flu will fizzle out soon, as it seems to have done in the UK, before things get really crazy.
Meryl, Israel was sold out to Bourla by the monster Netanyahu, pushing the death jab.
Thank you for all you do Meryl.
Too bad Cleveland Clinic employee study finds people are more likely to get sick if jabbed. Doesn’t stop transmission either