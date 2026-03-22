It is looking like the missiles aimed at Diego Garcia by Iran was a psy-op
If the evil Mark Rutte, now head of NATO (after mismanaging the Netherlands) tells CBS he cannot confirm the story, it's not true
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/3/22/iran-war-live-trump-threatens-attacks-on-power-plants-over-hormuz-strait
And Iran said they didn’t do it. Hmmm. Some say this was a potential off-ramp for Europe and the US. Who knows….
I consider every word out of Rutte's mouth to be issued from a snake. When he called Trump "Daddy," I suspected he was playing to Trump's ego. NWO all the way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3fuTDcY2gM
Safe my -ss.
Rutte, good luck in court in the Netherlands.