Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
3h

I consider every word out of Rutte's mouth to be issued from a snake. When he called Trump "Daddy," I suspected he was playing to Trump's ego. NWO all the way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3fuTDcY2gM

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
3h

Safe my -ss.

Rutte, good luck in court in the Netherlands.

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