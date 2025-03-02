I read something extraordinary last night when I had some free time to read for pleasure. H/t to Richard C. Cook for mentioning this piece, and thanks to Josh Stylman and Ice-9 for their contributions. The piece was part 2 of a 9 piece series by Fadi Lama, of which 5 have not yet been published.

The article had a profound effect on my understanding of recent history, which is why I suggest everyone read it.

Furthermore, there is extremely important information on how the mind control we’ve all been subjected to was done.

The moon landing. Did we or didn’t we? But what shocked me was why a US success on the moon was so important.

Here are some of the questions I had before I read the article.

Did we do it once? Multiple times?

Did the astronauts survive the Van Allen radiation belts around the earth, which were only discovered in the 1950s? Buzz Aldrin is still alive, over 90 now.

How could a NASA official say they lost the plans for how to get there, so that explains why we could not go back… presumably until we recreate them?

Did Stanley Kubrick provide many hints that it was he who filmed the moon landing in a studio?

Why were no stars visible in the video and photographs of the moon?

Were the marvelous black lady mathematicians of NASA, who were said to be critical to the landing, a DEI narrative spit out to make it harder to challenge the moon trip?

During the press conference on the astronauts’ return, why did the three of them look so ashamed and embarrassed? Why were there little devices on their desks, apparently telling them what to say?

But now it looks like this moon landing, whether or not it truly happened (and I don’t think it did) was a psy-op, planned for a number of years, with much bigger goals than planting a flag and coming home with moon rocks. It may have contributed to foundational problems with our governance that we are only starting to unravel now.

BTW, has DOGE gone to NASA yet?

I won’t tease you any more. READ THIS, don’t miss it, and then read Lama’s other articles: