It never was the US with high rates of measles--but you have to go to European media to learn this. UK loses its "measles elimination" status per the WHO, as does Canada
But who really cares?
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/uk-loses-measles-elimination-status-as-vaccine-rates-fall/
Compare this to the US: in the highest year of measles cases since 2000 (in 2025) we had under 7 cases per million Americans. The UK had higher MEASLES rates during SEVEN years since 2010.
YET WE NEVER HEARD ABOUT THEM. CANADA had over 5,000 measles cases last year (more cases than the US, with only one tenth the population).
https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/content/canada-loses-measles-free-status/
Just in case somebody needs to hear this: It’s okay to be sick.
It is all the captured MSM, doing their best to suck up to big Pharma (Big Harma?).