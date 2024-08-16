It seems Mr. Roguski misinformed us last night. The "Silence Procedure" was merely an embargo until today of the newest, 3d draft of the "Declaration on Future Generations" to be rolled out next month
I include it below as a pdf. Also, the UN has a mission but it is not carrying it out. So it's time to leave this failed organization.
https://www.un.org/en/our-work
Below is what the UN says its mission is. It fails at every part of this mission.
#s 1, 2 and 5 are gross failures. #3: The UN “delivers” humanitarian aide that others pay for. Note they do not say “provides” humanitarian aide. #4: Yes, the UN is a prime mover in destroying our societies, culture and wealth over the false global heating narrative and the fairy tale of sustainable development, while supporting industries that are the worst pollutants. For example, the UN’s health agency attempted to recommend dangerously high levels of PFAS in drinking water this past week—a big reveal that these UN agencies cater to the billionaires while only purporting to help the people.
https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-declaration-on-future-generations-rev3.pdf
Here is the letter announcing version 3
UN, WHO, WEF, NIH, NIAID, CDC, you name it, it needs to be gone!
What are we financing these organizations to do? Ok fine ya wanna take over the world do it on your own dime and leave us alone.