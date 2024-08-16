https://www.un.org/en/our-work

Below is what the UN says its mission is. It fails at every part of this mission.

#s 1, 2 and 5 are gross failures. #3: The UN “delivers” humanitarian aide that others pay for. Note they do not say “provides” humanitarian aide. #4: Yes, the UN is a prime mover in destroying our societies, culture and wealth over the false global heating narrative and the fairy tale of sustainable development, while supporting industries that are the worst pollutants. For example, the UN’s health agency attempted to recommend dangerously high levels of PFAS in drinking water this past week—a big reveal that these UN agencies cater to the billionaires while only purporting to help the people.

https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-declaration-on-future-generations-rev3.pdf

Sotf Declaration On Future Generations Rev3 268KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here is the letter announcing version 3