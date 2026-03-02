It sure would be nice to get the truth out of Trump sometimes. He's still blathering about the imminent nuke threat. And now even talking boots on the ground.
This is war, people are dying in many countries now, and the public deserves to know the truth.
The list of objectives that the White House has finally come up with is nonsense. We can never achieve this laundry list of objectives (see list below) without a full scale invasion.
And why would the Iranians ever again negotiate with Trump when he has repeatedly used negotations to assassinate their leaders? Even during his first term: Solemani. They have learned the only language he really speaks: power, and they will do their best to respond in kind. As the Iranians have said, it is they who will decide when the war is over.
https://www.nbcnews.com/world/middle-east/live-blog/live-updates-iran-war-israel-us-hezbollah-lebanon-khamenei-trump-rcna261259
https://www.ms.now/news/u-s-jets-downed-by-friendly-fire-as-middle-east-war-widens
Karoline Leavitt laid out what she said were President Trump’s objectives for the war:
https://x.com/MattWalshBlog/status/2028587163240071656
But Mike Johnson says the objectives are limited. Seems the administration is working hard to come up with a soothing narrative, now that Pandora’s box has been opened and the dream that maybe a surgical strike would topple the government has been smashed, as it always is. So are we going for total control of Iran’s military, as Karoline Leavitt insisted (above) that she was reiterating the President’s expressed objectives, or limited objectives? The two are rather different, don’t you think?
8 trips by Netanyahu to the White House or Mar a Lago in 13 months of Trump’s presidency seems to have worked its magic:
Meryl thank you.
Trump hails the death jab as a life saver of millions. Warp speed as a landmark in public health.
He honored the psychopathic murderous coward Bourla at the White House, and handed over billions in new business. He is what he does not says. He was installed to divide the nation, the previous mummy criminal biden did his part.
The figure head of the death cult cannot deliver hopium.
Changing this matrix will take enormous numbers of sheeple to break the programming hypnotic trance they are in. The odds of that happening are slim and he is out of town.
Personal freedom is control of the vibrations that each of us can maintain of our minds, remaining in the beauty of life itself.
The death cult will create endless crisis, divisions and troubles as they are limited in their playbook to a crude and fundamentally simplistic agenda of power, control and rule.
One point I haven't seen addressed and which makes me extremely uneasy. I like President Trump personally. I've said so on many occasions. He's brash but straightforward. I've always detested Neocons and Democrat presidents for their refusal to talk plainly.
I disagree with many of Trump's policies and approaches and agree with many others. Probably like most Americans.
One point remaining unaddressed is that President Trump and the U.S.A. have sanctioned specifically targeting leaders for death. Of course, Israel--with the ability of bombs to pinpoint targets--has taken out leaders throughout the Middle East for years. Leaders have always died in wars; now they're specifically targeted. Assassination via computer and satellite-driven bombs to annihilate a specific floor in a building is now a fully developed capability.
If President Trump falls victim to a military attack or assassination, what should the response be? They've sanctioned eliminating opponents with pinpoint-strike bombing. What can any possible moral answer be? They have none. Any outrage would be hypocritical at best.
In other words, they've stared into the abyss and the abyss captured them. They've fought against monsters and become the monster they're fighting. All Nietzsche of course.