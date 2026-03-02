Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl's CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Rich
1h

Meryl thank you.

Trump hails the death jab as a life saver of millions. Warp speed as a landmark in public health.

He honored the psychopathic murderous coward Bourla at the White House, and handed over billions in new business. He is what he does not says. He was installed to divide the nation, the previous mummy criminal biden did his part.

The figure head of the death cult cannot deliver hopium.

Changing this matrix will take enormous numbers of sheeple to break the programming hypnotic trance they are in. The odds of that happening are slim and he is out of town.

Personal freedom is control of the vibrations that each of us can maintain of our minds, remaining in the beauty of life itself.

The death cult will create endless crisis, divisions and troubles as they are limited in their playbook to a crude and fundamentally simplistic agenda of power, control and rule.

Honeybee
2hEdited

One point I haven't seen addressed and which makes me extremely uneasy. I like President Trump personally. I've said so on many occasions. He's brash but straightforward. I've always detested Neocons and Democrat presidents for their refusal to talk plainly.

I disagree with many of Trump's policies and approaches and agree with many others. Probably like most Americans.

One point remaining unaddressed is that President Trump and the U.S.A. have sanctioned specifically targeting leaders for death. Of course, Israel--with the ability of bombs to pinpoint targets--has taken out leaders throughout the Middle East for years. Leaders have always died in wars; now they're specifically targeted. Assassination via computer and satellite-driven bombs to annihilate a specific floor in a building is now a fully developed capability.

If President Trump falls victim to a military attack or assassination, what should the response be? They've sanctioned eliminating opponents with pinpoint-strike bombing. What can any possible moral answer be? They have none. Any outrage would be hypocritical at best.

In other words, they've stared into the abyss and the abyss captured them. They've fought against monsters and become the monster they're fighting. All Nietzsche of course.

29 more comments...

