The list of objectives that the White House has finally come up with is nonsense. We can never achieve this laundry list of objectives (see list below) without a full scale invasion.

And why would the Iranians ever again negotiate with Trump when he has repeatedly used negotations to assassinate their leaders? Even during his first term: Solemani. They have learned the only language he really speaks: power, and they will do their best to respond in kind. As the Iranians have said, it is they who will decide when the war is over.

Karoline Leavitt laid out what she said were President Trump’s objectives for the war:

But Mike Johnson says the objectives are limited. Seems the administration is working hard to come up with a soothing narrative, now that Pandora’s box has been opened and the dream that maybe a surgical strike would topple the government has been smashed, as it always is. So are we going for total control of Iran’s military, as Karoline Leavitt insisted (above) that she was reiterating the President’s expressed objectives, or limited objectives? The two are rather different, don’t you think?

