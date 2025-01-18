It took forever. Were some hoping for martial law, as hinted by Jake Sullivan? EcoHealth is finally barred from USG grants for 5 years, and Peter Daszak was finally booted from EHA
h/t to Texas Lindsay
Don’t miss this 26 second long, very suspicious video!!!
https://x.com/HARRISFAULKNER/status/1879348340028227596. 26 seconds at end of a WH press conference:
Jake Sullivan on video: “I hope this is my last time at this podium, at least for a little while, I don’t mean that in a negative sense, I mean the only thing that would bring me back is, um, an unexpected event in the next few days, which as you all know is totally possible given everything you’ve seen over the past few years…
Yes, many of us have been wondering what Jake the Snake has up his sleeve. Probably something he learned at Yale. After all it was the Yale Law School that helped lead the JFK Assassination cover-up. See my book, "Our Country, Then and Now."
Also see this:
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/the-dark-forces-in-control-of-the
Is it smoke and mirrors to make us feel like something is going to change?