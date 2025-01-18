Don’t miss this 26 second long, very suspicious video!!!

https://x.com/HARRISFAULKNER/status/1879348340028227596. 26 seconds at end of a WH press conference:

Jake Sullivan on video: “I hope this is my last time at this podium, at least for a little while, I don’t mean that in a negative sense, I mean the only thing that would bring me back is, um, an unexpected event in the next few days, which as you all know is totally possible given everything you’ve seen over the past few years…

https://x.com/TexasLindsay_/status/1880605982667202845