Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Renate's avatar
Renate
3h

Thank you for all the information, medical and otherwise!

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Jamie's avatar
Jamie
1h

they haven't compensated for the loss of fertilizer, we are in trouble

Famine Not Being Reported by Main Stream News - We Have To Warn Everyone

30% of World Fertilizer Trade Blocked By War in Iran

https://jamiea811023.substack.com/p/famine-not-being-reported-by-main?r=2mxnno

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