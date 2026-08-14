Russia has been expanding its ice cutter fleet. And now Scott Ritter tells us that China will be running weekly container ships through the Arctic to Europe.

The map from wikipedia below actually maps out the route from South Korea to England/Holland/Germany, but you get the idea. Above the Korean peninsula is China, and just to the west of Korea, across the Yellow Sea, is Shandong, China. Beijing is to its north. Presumably if a Chinese vessel gets stuck in ice, the Russians will assist in its release.

The red is the old route, which may be blocked by the Houthis at the opening of the Res Sea, and the blue is the new route.

https://gcaptain.com/russia-deploys-all-eight-nuclear-icebreakers-for-first-time-to-keep-arctic-export-routes-open/