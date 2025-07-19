Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)Italy has rejected the IHR Amendments!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreItaly has rejected the IHR Amendments!I am sure a bunch of other nations (Slovakia, Iran, Russia, North Korea, etc.) have also, but doubt we will ever get a complete list. But that makes 3 for sure, including Israel.Meryl NassJul 19, 202576Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)Italy has rejected the IHR Amendments!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore108Share76Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)Italy has rejected the IHR Amendments!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore108SharePrevious
thanks for all the great updates!
Winning!