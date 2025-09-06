"It's always better in the App"
I don't understand this message. Does the App really keep about 30% of a payment to a substack author?
I received this email last night and had not received one like it before. Hoping for info and if this is really the percentage the App takes, it seems people should think twice before subscribing through an App.
But maybe it means something else.
I stay away from as many apps as possible I don’t trust them Nothing is done for our convenience and concern COVID proved that! It’s all about tracking aka surveillance and money aka control think digital currency as an example
None of it is for the good of We the People
When I donate, I go to Dr Nass' website: https://doortofreedom.org/donation/ As long as she doesn't mind me not being a paid subscriber, I would prefer she get the money. Not Google or Apple.