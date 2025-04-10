Trump’s proxies, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, dished more details and doubled down on support for Main Street. Yesterday’s CNBC headline :

“Wall Street has grown wealthier than ever before, and it can continue to grow and do well,” Bessent told the American Bankers Association’s Washington Summit. “But for the next four years, the Trump agenda is focused on Main Street. It’s Main Street’s turn. It’s Main Street’s turn to hire workers. It’s Main Street’s turn to drive investment, and it’s Main Street’s turn to restore the American Dream,” he added.

Bessent underscored that comment by tweeting the clip of his remarks. You can watch them here (0:27).