Iurie Roshka had a conversation with Daniel Estulin about how our nations are being destroyed from within via an attack on religion, culture and traditions
Moldova, with only 1 million people, may soon be dragged into war against Russia. Two great European intellectuals view the tragedy of today.
The 49 minute video is posted at two sites below.
Study the map of eastern Europe to appreciate what a fraught situation this country is in.
https://odysee.com/@PlanulRosca:e/The_risk_of_telling_the_truth_Dialogue_between_Daniel_Estulin_and_Yuri_Roshka:3
https://rumble.com/v5acav9-the-risk-of-telling-the-truth.-dialogue-between-daniel-estulin-and-yuri-ros.html