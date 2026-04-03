Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Surviving the Billionaire Wars's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars
4d

I turned a small pony turnout I had made during the 2016 drought into a garden. With nearly a decade of compost buildup, production is stunning. This year I'll be adding beans, peas, greens & melons to the peruvian purple potatoes, russian red kale, green onions, squash & cherry tomatoes I grew last year. I'm growing as much heritage as I can &, other than the potatoes, leave plants & excess produce behind in situ to compost & direct seed themselves. Then I just thin out the seedlings & move them as they show up. Minimal weeding as everything grows so big there's no available space. Except the potatoes, I get my seeds from Johnny's.

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tanya marquette's avatar
tanya marquette
4d

Monsanto said years ago their goal was to own all seeds which could be genetically engineered and thus patented. Then there was the glyophosate monopoly foisted on farmers manipulated into buying GMO seeds, especially those for mono-culture---mainly the seed grains like corn and canola and then also sugar beets. Monsanto also raped the world's seed banks which are open to all with the anticipation that users would be ethical and conscious about taking only small amounts for experimentation. But Monsanto would grab all of a variety leaving none as I was informed.

The we have Monsanto's attack on seed collection. Remember historically farmers collected their own seed for the next year. Monsanto created a fictional argument that these seed collectors which farmers built and shared in the farm community were not healthy and got the FDA to ban them. This was designed to force the farmers to buy bulk seed from the likes of Monsanto who was buying up most of the independent seed companies.. You can see the process that the corporation followed which ultimately gave it massive control. And once a farmer switched to GMO seeds and forced buying of glyphosate they found it impossible to get out of the trap. Indian farmers were exploited by this same process and their solution was committing suicide: 250,000 of them as their death would result in the government providing a pittance for the family's survival. With true irony the Indian farmers drank the glyphosate which had to have a horrifically painful way to die. I recall Vandana Shiva documenting this.

A bit later we got Gates the eugenicist coming round to become the biggest land owner of agricultural land--250,000 American acreage which he took out of production. His goal was to make fake food with GM bacteria, patent it for huge profit and replace real meat and other food with this garbage. In fact he developed several factories in Israel and began selling in Europe. Those people have way more sense than Americans who fall for any new toy dangled in front of them without any thought to what they are doing and what is being done to them.

So....

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