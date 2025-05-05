I've warned you that Jeffrey Sachs talks out of both sides of his mouth
Here he calls for a global government through the UN
Of course he does! He has worked closely with the UN for 30 years and runs the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. Avoid this Pied Piper.
https://x.com/joshwalkos/status/1919058956917305839?s=12&t=AuwkS69LUgCQwbNTQq8gww
He speaks like a true communist. The UN needs to be shut down. It has been a communist organization since its very inception.
Well, at least he has revealed himself.
They can be internationally deceptive chameleons, but sometimes in their arrogance they reveal truth. Gates of Hell does that OFTEN.