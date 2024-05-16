The item that got a lot of attention was me showing that the Audenz bird flu vaccine clinical trial resulted in a death rate of those vaccinated 5x higher than those who got the placebo. (0.5% deaths vs 0.1% deaths)
To answer your questions about the pandemics — past, present and future — Meryl Nass and James Corbett return to CHD.TV. They discuss bird flu cases and vaccination, international pushback against the WHO, how the concept of health has been manipulated and the abuse and misuse of diagnostic criteria in the sphere of medicine. This ‘Good Morning CHD’ episode is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!
