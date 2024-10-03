Share this postJavier Milei addresses the UN General Assembly on what is wrong with the UN--excellent, 14 minutesmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJavier Milei addresses the UN General Assembly on what is wrong with the UN--excellent, 14 minutesAnd how it should drop the narratives, telling people how they should live, and get back to assuring peace, national sovereignty and human rightsMeryl NassOct 03, 2024107Share this postJavier Milei addresses the UN General Assembly on what is wrong with the UN--excellent, 14 minutesmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther33Share107Share this postJavier Milei addresses the UN General Assembly on what is wrong with the UN--excellent, 14 minutesmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther33SharePreviousNext
Yes!!!! Nice to see some courage from unexpected place hope to see more
I love this guy! Finally, Argentina has hope and so do I.