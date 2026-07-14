@FarmActionUS

JBS just announced the closure of two beef processing plants in Pennsylvania and Tennessee.



Almost 1,500 workers will lose their jobs.



Local farmers and ranchers who depend on those facilities will face steep losses.



But for JBS, it just means more profit.



These are the consequences of the concentration of our meatpacking industry.



Farmers and ranchers in those areas will be left without nearby marketing opportunities.



Workers will be left without job opportunities.



JBS, meanwhile, will extract even more profit as they centralize their operations in fewer, larger facilities.



Rural economies are hollowed out while multinational corporations rake in more profit than ever.



This is not sustainable.



Our food system is becoming more profitable for a handful of dominant corporations, but less resilient for the workers, farmers, and ranchers who depend on it, and less resilient to supply chain disruptions as our food security becomes increasingly dependent on just a few corporations.