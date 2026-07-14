Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Jane's avatar
Jane
1h

Yep, its all part of the plan. Gates pushing synthetic meat.

If you eat meat, find a local farm that raises cattle. Maybe the guys who are losing their jobs can work with the smaller farms to process the cattle.

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
2h

Another artificial shortage to drive price spikes.

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