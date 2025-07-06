Here is where Sachs just said in 2025 he thinks SARS-CoV-2 came from the University of North Carolina, working in conjunction with the US government. This is certainly where the evidence leads, as well as the fact that so much of Baric’s work has remained hidden. I agree.

https://x.com/ivan_8848/status/1941528944425242853

Then right after that, he says we need “global governance” to solve the problem. Because if the US government was in on it, you need global governance, right? WRONG. At least we have some oversight over our own government. We have NONE over the WHO.

Below is where Professor Sachs tells us to leave it to the WHO to manage dangerous GOF research, in September 2022. Start at minute 20:00 and listen to 23:20. Or read my transcription below. Sachs is a dyed in the wool globalist who says interesting things from time to time, but he says them in aid of global governance. And he wants us to pay for his schemes.

Globalist extraordinaire Jeffrey Sachs read the following on September 15, 2022, regarding the conclusion of the Lancet COVID committee report: