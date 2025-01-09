You know how I don’t like or trust Jeffrey Sachs, who supported giving the WHO more power over its member nations. From Wikipedia:

His actual history of impoverishing the poor in Russia (the “Rape of Russia”), Poland and other nations as he brought in privatization and structural adjustment policies in the early 1990s speaks for itself. (Death rates immediately rose precipitously in Russia as a result of Sachs’ policies.)

That said, Sachs was brilliant on a show with Judge Napolitano, where a clip of him speaking at Cambridge University was played, which is especially important because President Trump linked to the clip.

Mark Wauck tells us all about it, below. Don’t miss clicking on the links!