Jeffrey Sachs produces truth bombs that even I think are genuine and important
And may provide a glimpse of Trump's thinking
You know how I don’t like or trust Jeffrey Sachs, who supported giving the WHO more power over its member nations. From Wikipedia:
Sachs is Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.[8] He is an SDG Advocate for United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of 17 global goals adopted at a UN summit meeting in September 2015.[9]
From 2001 to 2018, Sachs was Special Advisor to the UN Secretary General, and held the same position under the previous UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and prior to 2016 a similar advisory position related to the earlier Millennium Development Goals (MDGs),[10] eight internationally sanctioned objectives to reduce extreme poverty, hunger and disease by 2015. In connection with the MDGs, he had first been appointed special adviser to the UN Secretary-General in 2002 during the term of Kofi Annan.[10][11]
Sachs is co-founder and chief strategist of Millennium Promise Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending extreme poverty and hunger. From 2002 to 2006, he was director of the United Nations Millennium Project's work on the MDGs.
His actual history of impoverishing the poor in Russia (the “Rape of Russia”), Poland and other nations as he brought in privatization and structural adjustment policies in the early 1990s speaks for itself. (Death rates immediately rose precipitously in Russia as a result of Sachs’ policies.)
That said, Sachs was brilliant on a show with Judge Napolitano, where a clip of him speaking at Cambridge University was played, which is especially important because President Trump linked to the clip.
Mark Wauck tells us all about it, below. Don’t miss clicking on the links!