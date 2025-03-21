What does this mean?

Jeffrey Sachs does know the score. He REALLY knows it.

Jeffrey Sachs did not admit to even a scintilla of how his work to help privatize Russia and many other places led to widespread economic catastrophes

Professor Sachs is a very smart man who plays both sides of the aisle. He don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.

I REALLY recommend you watch his tour de force speech, which takes about 50 minutes.

Then I recommend you look at his paean to the WHO from 2022. I transcribed the most important 3 minutes below.

Has he had a come to Jesus moment since then? Is he afraid of nuclear war and letting it all spill out in attempt to manage a very dangerous situation? He has worked for globalism for a long time. Is he his own man now, as he sees the end of his life approaching? Read my transcript at least to understand Sachs’ flip side.

Globalist extraordinaire Jeffrey Sachs read the following on September 15, 2022, regarding the conclusion of the Lancet COVID committee report:

“We don’t want laboratory-created pandemics, and yet there is a lot of hidden, dangerous research underway and it needs to be regulated and supervised. I am sorry to put even more burden on our dear director general of WHO. But we need WHO to oversee the biosafety. Because we don’t have any global oversight of biosafety right now. And I can tell you surely, whatever the origin of this virus, there is a lot of hidden, dangerous work underway that is not properly controlled, and we need to know what’s happening, to monitor it, and make sure it is being safely and properly done. And that is not the case right now. Then we recommend several steps for strengthening WHO. WHO is the cornerstone of our global health and safety. It was made for a reason in 1948. It has done round the clock very difficult work. Including in the most recent hours, as I’ve been hearing, in this. We need WHO to have a full, proper, adequate budget. We need it to have the backing of political leaders and the global scientific community. We need it to have the powers to investigate as necessary. We can't let it get caught in geopolitical conflict between the US and China or anyone else. It needs strong global backing. This is the main message of our report. We want an absolutely strong WHO. We have strong leadership but we need to back the strong leadership. Finally we need financing. To meet the urgent needs of vulnerable populations. Especially poor people around the world. We live in a world of vast inequality as I have emphasized. But justice is that everybody has the right to life and health. And we’ve also realized that since the Declaration of Human Rights and the Constitution of the WHO itself. So we call for a global health fund, based in Geneva, working alongside WHO. Of tens of billions of dollars, not a trickle. Roughly 0.1% of the rich world income. That’s absolutely manageable. So that we have the funding to ensure health systems that function everywhere in the world."

My error—no Nobel Prize. But here are his awards according to Wikipedia:

I will give him the top Nass award for “Speaking with Forked Tongue” or “Speaking out of both sides of his mouth” or “Fooled Almost Everybody with his garbled US biotechnology origin claim.”