Jeffrey Sachs rocked the Euro Parliament, smacking them with truth after truth about US-Russian-European relations since 1990. One of the best speeches ever.
But don't forget that 2.5 years ago he demanded 0.1% of global GDP for the WHO, and wanted the WHO to oversee GOF research worldwide.
What does this mean?
Jeffrey Sachs does know the score. He REALLY knows it.
Jeffrey Sachs did not admit to even a scintilla of how his work to help privatize Russia and many other places led to widespread economic catastrophes
Professor Sachs is a very smart man who plays both sides of the aisle. He don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.
I REALLY recommend you watch his tour de force speech, which takes about 50 minutes.
Then I recommend you look at his paean to the WHO from 2022. I transcribed the most important 3 minutes below.
Has he had a come to Jesus moment since then? Is he afraid of nuclear war and letting it all spill out in attempt to manage a very dangerous situation? He has worked for globalism for a long time. Is he his own man now, as he sees the end of his life approaching? Read my transcript at least to understand Sachs’ flip side.
Globalist extraordinaire Jeffrey Sachs read the following on September 15, 2022, regarding the conclusion of the Lancet COVID committee report:
“We don’t want laboratory-created pandemics, and yet there is a lot of hidden, dangerous research underway and it needs to be regulated and supervised.
I am sorry to put even more burden on our dear director general of WHO. But we need WHO to oversee the biosafety. Because we don’t have any global oversight of biosafety right now. And I can tell you surely, whatever the origin of this virus, there is a lot of hidden, dangerous work underway that is not properly controlled, and we need to know what’s happening, to monitor it, and make sure it is being safely and properly done. And that is not the case right now.
Then we recommend several steps for strengthening WHO. WHO is the cornerstone of our global health and safety.
It was made for a reason in 1948. It has done round the clock very difficult work. Including in the most recent hours, as I’ve been hearing, in this.
We need WHO to have a full, proper, adequate budget. We need it to have the backing of political leaders and the global scientific community. We need it to have the powers to investigate as necessary. We can't let it get caught in geopolitical conflict between the US and China or anyone else. It needs strong global backing.
This is the main message of our report. We want an absolutely strong WHO. We have strong leadership but we need to back the strong leadership.
Finally we need financing. To meet the urgent needs of vulnerable populations. Especially poor people around the world. We live in a world of vast inequality as I have emphasized. But justice is that everybody has the right to life and health. And we’ve also realized that since the Declaration of Human Rights and the Constitution of the WHO itself.
So we call for a global health fund, based in Geneva, working alongside WHO. Of tens of billions of dollars, not a trickle. Roughly 0.1% of the rich world income.
That’s absolutely manageable. So that we have the funding to ensure health systems that function everywhere in the world."
My error—no Nobel Prize. But here are his awards according to Wikipedia:
In 2004 and 2005, Sachs was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time. He was also named one of the "500 Most Influential People in the Field of Foreign Policy" by the World Affairs Councils of America.[68]
In 1993, the New York Times called Sachs "probably the most important economist in the world."[27] In 2005, Sachs received the Sargent Shriver Award for Equal Justice. In 2007, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honor bestowed by the government of India.[69] Also in 2007, he received the Cardozo Journal of Conflict Resolution International Advocate for Peace Award and the Centennial Medal from the Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences for his contributions to society.[31]
In 2007, Sachs received the S. Roger Horchow Award for Greatest Public Service by a Private Citizen, an award given out annually by Jefferson Awards.[70]
From 2000 to 2001, Sachs was chairman of the Commission on Macroeconomics and Health[71] of the World Health Organization (WHO) and from 1999 to 2000 he served as a member of the International Financial Institution Advisory Commissionestablished by the United States Congress. Sachs has been an adviser to the WHO, the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the International Monetary Fund, and the United Nations Development Program. He is a member of the Institute of Medicine, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Harvard Society of Fellows, the Fellows of the World Econometric Society, the Brookings Panel of Economists, the National Bureau of Economic Research and the Board of Advisers of the Chinese Economists Society, among other international organizations.[31] Sachs is also the first holder of the Royal Professor Ungku Aziz Chair in Poverty Studies at the Centre for Poverty and Development Studies at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for 2007–2009. He holds an honorary professorship at the Universidad del Pacifico in Peru. He has lectured at the London School of Economics, the University of Oxford and Yale University and in Tel Aviv and Jakarta.[31]
In September 2008, Vanity Fair ranked Sachs 98th on its list of 100 members of the New Establishment. In July 2009, Sachs became a member of the Netherlands Development Organisation's International Advisory Board.[72] In 2009, Princeton University's American Whig-Cliosophic Society awarded Sachs the James Madison Award for Distinguished Public Service.[73]
In 2016, Sachs became president of the Eastern Economic Association, succeeding Janet Currie.[74]
In 2017, Sachs and his wife were the joint recipients of the first World Sustainability Award.[75] In 2015, Sachs was awarded the Blue Planet Prize for his contributions to solving global environmental problems.[76]
In May 2017 Sachs was awarded the Boris Mints Institute Prize for Research of Strategic Policy Solutions to Global Challenges.[77]
