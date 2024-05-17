Share this postJim Jordan and Thomas Massie tell Tony Blinken the Pandemic Agreement seems to transgress free speech. Would the State Department like to share its thought processes ?merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJim Jordan and Thomas Massie tell Tony Blinken the Pandemic Agreement seems to transgress free speech. Would the State Department like to share its thought processes ?Please pony up all your discussions on the WHO treatiesMeryl NassMay 17, 202460Share this postJim Jordan and Thomas Massie tell Tony Blinken the Pandemic Agreement seems to transgress free speech. Would the State Department like to share its thought processes ?merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16Share60Share this postJim Jordan and Thomas Massie tell Tony Blinken the Pandemic Agreement seems to transgress free speech. Would the State Department like to share its thought processes ?merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16SharePreviousNext
They will never give up. We need to have a time of healthy isolation. Our founders were not in agreement with foreign entanglements. We are a nutrient rich nation that would do much better just taking care of our own citizens without the entrapments of outside governing bodies. No nation in the world has the freedoms outlined within our constitution and our elected, most likely fraudulently elected representatives are giving away our treasures to the lowest bidder. At least half of our federal bureaucracies exceed the enumerated powers within our constitution. They need to either be terminated or sent back to the states without negotiation. You do not negotiate with tyrants and bureaucrats are making rules with the force of law, thus they are tyrants.
It's transgressing more than free speech. Hope Blinken does use the shredder on this letter