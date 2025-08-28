Jim Mundorf and Shad Sullivan share their wisdom about the trials and tribulations of the farming/ranching industry. Know where your food comes from and what goes on behind the scenes
They would not be 5th generation farmers if it was not a rewarding occupation, even though farmers are under a concerted attack from all angles right now.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/corporatism-family-farms-under-attack/
You can find Jim and Shad at the Lonesome Lands blog/podcast:
https://www.lonesomelands.com/new-blog
Here are some of their choice bits:
I am so impressed. You interviewed real cattle/farm people. So often I have felt interviews such as this one involve some rich outfit that is miles removed from the people who actually produce our food or homestead type folks. We raise and breed heifers and have been getting the Bangs shot (calf hood vaccination). My son mentioned that the metal tags have been replaced with a little plastic button. Did not dawn on me that these buttons are data collection instruments. We will simply stop getting the bangs shot. No one ask about it anyway. The only other comment would be that the Bazos Earth fund donation to the Angus association for the study of methane was not mentioned. Big deal! Thank you for the interview.
Reposted