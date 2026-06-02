Joel Salatin explains the life of a pig in a crate, and says some nice things about me, too. 4 minutes
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Collapse Life (Zahra’s substack) does the deep thinking on important topics:
Thanks for the shout out, Meryl! Everything Joel says is true!
I hope every farmer that treats their pigs and other animals inhumanely like this or any other way go out of business. Disgusting. I LOVE what he says about you and agree 100%!