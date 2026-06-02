Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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3h

Thanks for the shout out, Meryl! Everything Joel says is true!

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Dianne Stoess
1h

I hope every farmer that treats their pigs and other animals inhumanely like this or any other way go out of business. Disgusting. I LOVE what he says about you and agree 100%!

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