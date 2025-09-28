I was very excited to meet Joel Salatin for the first time yesterday. I loved his talk, and he said he took notes on mine. We need his Food Emancipation Proclamation. More on that later.

Mine sure did. And I let my kids do it too. Though one of them fell through the ice on the pond out back, and his brilliant brother spreadeagled on the ice and pulled him out. I am the first to admit it was a free fun time, but it did have its dangers.