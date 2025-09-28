Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marie-Louise Murville's avatar
Marie-Louise Murville
15m

These are great! Thanks!

Why I was growing up, everyone was expected to go to school unless they had a fever or were throwing up. People got colds and went to school. No one died.

Are people allowed to go to school with a cold these days?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J.'s avatar
J.
6m

We weren't allowed to smoke, hold hands in the hall, wear pants (girls), remain if pregnant (1 had to), etc. Tight ship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture