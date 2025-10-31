Judiciary Committee Holds Hearing on the Prices Farmers Must Pay for Inputs-The Beginning of needed DOJ investigations into the Near-Monopolies of Farm Industries and their anti-Competitive Practices?
Sen Grassley (from Iowa) was serious about investigating Big Pharma 2 decades ago and now he promises to do the same to Big Ag, with Anti-Trust and legislative action.
October 28, 2025
Okay, great initiative, however, why won’t he include GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms) seeds replacing the natural practices of farming and harvesting Crops and how they have decimated the nutrients in the soil, effectively decimated populations of bees, birds and other insects and have never really been studied for the effects on humans as well. Lots more questions that should be addressed. Also, the continued use of Roundup.
And BigPharma is bigger than ever. Congress is a stage show.