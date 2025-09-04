Vaccine mandates, or any mandates for medical procedures, fly in the face of informed consent. And Informed Consent is a bedrock of modern medicine and legally authorized medical practice.

This was always a legal and ethical contradiction. Which no one imposing mandates ever wanted mentioned. And judges did not want to deal with this either. It turns out that our credentialed professionals are a fearful bunch.

Per the American Medical Association’s CODE:

https://code-medical-ethics.ama-assn.org/ethics-opinions/informed-consent

From the Mayo Clinic Proceedings:

Medical Informed Consent: General Considerations for Physicians

Abstract

Medical informed consent is essential to the physician's ability to diagnose and treat patients as well as the patient's right to accept or reject clinical evaluation, treatment, or both. Medical informed consent should be an exchange of ideas that buttresses the patient-physician relationship. The consent process should be the foundation of the fiduciary relationship between a patient and a physician. Physicians must recognize that informed medical choice is an educational process and has the potential to affect the patient-physician alliance to their mutual benefit. Physicians must give patients equality in the covenant by educating them to make informed choices. When physicians and patients take medical informed consent seriously, the patient-physician relationship becomes a true partnership with shared decision-making authority and responsibility for outcomes. Physicians need to understand informed medical consent from an ethical foundation, as codified by statutory law in many states, and from a generalized common-law perspective requiring medical practice consistent with the standard of care. It is fundamental to the patient-physician relationship that each partner understands and accepts the degree of autonomy the patient desires in the decision-making process.

Every human being of adult years and sound mind has a right to determine what shall be done with his own body; and a surgeon who performs an operation without his patient's consent commits an assault, for which he is liable in damages. Justice Benjamin Cardozo, 19141

Medical informed consent is ethically, morally, and legally mandated by the fiduciary responsibilities flowing from the patient-physician relationship.

Hopefully we can all start to realize that giving someone else the right to inject you without your consent with—whatever—because you cannot verify the contents of the syringe—is a very very bad idea. Too bad it took COVID and a very evil potion in the syringes to get other this point. But we absolutely need to guard against this EVER happening again.

Thank you Dr. Ladapo for lancing this boil. Florida will be first but not last.