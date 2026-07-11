Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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TomL's avatar
TomL
4hEdited

Thanks, Meryl, for the insights on Kelly Ayotte and her involvement with Gates. She struck me as a pretty pre-Maga Republican willing to do anything to advance her career.

I've been going through Robert Mendelsohn's "Confessions of a Medical Heretic" again. He was a strong "La Leche League" supporter. If anyone is interested: https://www.scribd.com/document/214446303/%E4%B8%80%E4%B8%AA%E5%8C%BB%E5%AD%A6%E5%8F%9B%E9%80%86%E8%80%85%E7%9A%84%E8%87%AA%E7%99%BD-CONFESSION-OF-A-MEDICAL-HERETIC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCpf5wNR2Ho

Look how he was attacked: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_S._Mendelsohn

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Bonnie Potter's avatar
Bonnie Potter
3h

Meryl, You are on a roll again. Thanks for this recent update on Kelly Ayotte.

There appears to be no end of folks like her in places of power to carry out the Globalist

agenda.

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