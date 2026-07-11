Kelly Ayotte co-chaired an organization funded by Gates, run out of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, to push the globalist health security agenda. I decode their recommendations.
JUlie Gerberding (former CDC Director) was her cochair, but the agenda came from Bill Gates, WHO and the cabal running the COVID operation on the world
The CSIS Commission on Strengthening America’s Health Security
Co-Chair Statement on the December 2020 Commission Meeting
Kelly Ayotte and Julie Louise Gerberding, M.D., MPH
Dec 21, 2020
The Covid-19 pandemic has profoundly changed our world. CSIS Health Security Commission Co-Chairs Kelly Ayotte and Julie Gerberding define this extraordinary moment and the work the Commission has begun to advance a U.S. global health security agenda in the Covid-19 era.
From the Commission
This commentary was informed by a CSIS Commission on Strengthening America’s Health Security meeting held on December 2, 2020.
U.S. Global Health Security in the Covid-19 Era: Momentous Transitions
On December 2, 2020, the CSIS Commission on Strengthening America’s Health Security convened a meeting of its members and expert advisors. We are pleased that the Commission, originally envisaged as a two-year initiative in 2018, will continue its work through the fall of 2022, thanks to the generous support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This December 2 meeting marked the beginning of this second two-year effort, during which time the Commission will drive discourse and develop concrete action agendas for U.S. health security policy in the Covid-19 era.
In November 2019, the CSIS Commission on Strengthening America’s Health Security released its major report, Ending the Cycle of Crisis and Complacency in U.S. Global Health Security. In it, the Commission advocated to Congress and the administration seven strategic recommendations needed to establish a doctrine of continuous prevention, protection, and resilience abroad:
Restore health security leadership at the White House National Security Council.—[In other words, align with the globalist and WHO global security agenda—Nass]
Commit to full and sustained multiyear funding for the Global Health Security Agenda to build partner capacity. [Spend money on what Bill Gates, the WHO and the globalist elites want funded—Nass]
Establish a Pandemic Preparedness Challenge at the World Bank to incentivize countries to invest in their own preparedness. [Squeeze money out of the World Bank for gloabalism’s pandemic preparedness agenda, which, BTW, former NH resident (and former Dartmouth President) Jim Yong Kim, who was the current World Bank President, already planned to do. This Challenge would give him added support.—Nass]
Ensure rapid access to resources for health emergencies. [Fund another Bill Gates initiative, expert emergency teams.—Nass]
Establish a U.S. Global Health Crises Response Corps. [Ditto—Nass]
Strengthen the delivery of critical health services in disordered settings. [Use the excuse of a “disordered setting” to get your people, including spies, into areas you want to surveil on the ground, whether or not you have permission from foreign governments. This was included in the 2023 or 2024 National Defense Authorization Act as well, which lets you know these ideas are not springing from the heads of Kelly Ayotte or Julie Gerberding, who are simply parroting the globalist program they were given to promote. —Nass
Accelerate new vaccines and therapeutics and address the threat of a polluted digital environment. [Hide the internet surveillance and censorship piece as the second half of a sentence on vaccines and drugs. Use ambiguous language to do so. And push the vaccine agenda at the same time.—Nass]
Thanks, Meryl, for the insights on Kelly Ayotte and her involvement with Gates. She struck me as a pretty pre-Maga Republican willing to do anything to advance her career.
I've been going through Robert Mendelsohn's "Confessions of a Medical Heretic" again. He was a strong "La Leche League" supporter. If anyone is interested: https://www.scribd.com/document/214446303/%E4%B8%80%E4%B8%AA%E5%8C%BB%E5%AD%A6%E5%8F%9B%E9%80%86%E8%80%85%E7%9A%84%E8%87%AA%E7%99%BD-CONFESSION-OF-A-MEDICAL-HERETIC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCpf5wNR2Ho
Look how he was attacked: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_S._Mendelsohn
Meryl, You are on a roll again. Thanks for this recent update on Kelly Ayotte.
There appears to be no end of folks like her in places of power to carry out the Globalist
agenda.