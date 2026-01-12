Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
4h

How can it "very well may be illegal"?? It IS 'effing illegal, in addition to being morally wrong!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
4h

2.5 Product Specifications

Food grade specifications have been established by Apeel Sciences for the mixture of monoacylglycerides

derived from grape seed, as presented in Table 2-2. The methods of analysis conform to standardized test

methods or are third-party or in-house methods that have been validated by accredited third party

4 Heptane or ethyl acetate may be used interchangeably in the manufacturing process.

Page 9 of 36

Apeel Sciences

laboratories or Apeel Sciences, respectively. The test methods used for batch analysis are listed in

Appendix I.

Table 2-2. Specifications for a Mixture of Monoacylglycerides Derived from Grape Seed

Parameter Specifications

Physical appearance Varies in consistency from yellow liquids through

white- to pale yellow-colored plastics to hard, ivory-

colored or white to pale yellow solids (flakes,

powders or small beads)

Total glycerides Not less than 90 weight %

Mono- and diesters Not less than 70 weight %

α-Monoglyceride content Not less than 30 weight %

Total glycerol 16–33 weight %

Free glycerol Not more than 7 weight %

Soap (as sodium oleate) Not more than 6 weight %

Residue on ignition Not more than 0.5 % determined at 800 ± 25 °C

Acid value (1) Not more than 6

Iodine value Not more than 4

Water content Not more than 2 % (Karl Fisher method)

Processing Aid Residuals

Ethyl acetate (2) Not more than 21,000 mg/kg

Heptane (2) Not more than 23,000 mg/kg

Heavy Metals

Palladium (from Pd/C catalyst) Not more than 10 mg/kg

Arsenic (3) Not more than 3 mg/kg

Lead (3) Not more than 2 mg/kg

Cadmium (3) Not more than 1 mg/kg

Mercury (3) Not more than 1 mg/kg

1 mg/kg = 1 ppm

(1) – Acid value can be converted to free fatty acid (“FFA”) content, where FFA (wt . %) = Acid value ÷ 1.99.

(2) – Heptane and ethyl acetate may be used interchangeably in the manufacturing process.

(3) – Tested on a semi-annual basis.

The safety of theresiduals and exposure limits from the literature arediscussed in Section 3.2. The

analytical results for three non-consecutive batches of a mixtureof monoacylglycerides derived from

grape seed are provided in Appendix II to illustrate conformance with the specifications presented in Table

2-2.

Page 10 of 36

https://www.fda.gov/media/135999/download

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture