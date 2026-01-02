Some things have to be said. More than once or twice.

I waited 10 days to publish on the October 7 attack. At first I was frightened to use my own words, and merely cited others. I later wrote about it several times, each time getting a barrage of negative comments. And I admit, the nasty comments hurt. I am not an anti-semite. But these days, I wish I was not Jewish. I can’t bear that these crimes against humanity are being carried out in my name.

But today there can be no denials.

Israel’s government and not the Israeli or Jewish people, who have been excessively brainwashed by false media, either facilitated the Hamas attack or worse—encouraged it. The long duration before help came is unexplainable—clearly other troops were also told to stand down.

WHY?

To save Netanyahu from going to jail for his corruption. He is still on trial. But the wars have bought him considerable time, turned him into a war PM, and Trump called him a war hero. GMAB. Trump also called for Netanyahu to be pardoned for his alleged, not yet established, corruption. To create the excuse to expand Israel into Gaza. And it is expanding settlements in the West Bank. Since October 7 Israel has taken over a valuable piece of Syrian real estate. And it has waged a war in southern Lebanon, though I don’t know if it intended to grab land there as well. The October 7 attack was intended to stop the world from complaining about these land grabs—successfully so. Steve Witkoff admitted, in an interview a couple of months ago, that he and Jared Kushnerhad been planning a “Riviera” development on Gaza, 2 years earlier. To potentially build another Suez Canal traversing or adjacent to Gaza. The canal plan below was developed long before the invasion of Gaza. The Ben Gurion Canal could be shorter if it went right through Gaza. Whereas if it traveled close to Gaza along the original trajectory, before October 7, it would have been susceptible to mortar attacks from Gaza. The Suez Canal generates $10 Billion in revenue yearly.

https://www.eurasiareview.com/17112023-the-ben-gurion-canal-israels-potential-revolutionary-alternative-to-suez-analysis/

To steal the enormous value of offshore oil and gas from the Palestinian people. It is very dangerous for any people to learn they are living on top of such a resource—in Africa they are often driven off the land after such discoveries. The estimated value of this oil/gas is $0.5-1 Trillion dollars.

https://unctad.org/news/unrealized-potential-palestinian-oil-and-gas-reserves

The planners obviously cared nothing for the initial loss of Israeli lives, for the lives of the hostages, nor for the lives and mental health of the Israeli soldiers who would carry out their plans.

People who plan wars for money, resources or territory do not care about other human lives. It is so hard for the rest of us to get this through our skulls. It has been hard for me to accept that so many people could be so callous. But facts are facts. And we have to realize that there exists a considerable minority of people who have no compunctions—who do not care if the rest of us suffer or live or die. Who don’t care if we starve.

And they have been very clever at making others bear the costs while they reap the profits of their false flags, their murders and ethnic cleansing.

And we need to stop them. We need to call them out for what they are doing, because they have controlled the media and have managed to remain in the dark. Once the population understands the truth, we can stop them.