Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Kay's avatar
Scott Kay
7h

Just another of several brave IDF soldiers who are unafraid to speak the truth despite the consequences.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Lynda Brunsen's avatar
Lynda Brunsen
7h

So hard to accept, and yet as he says, facts are facts. Unless there's a subset of the Israeli leadership who would have the power to do this and not the whole government. I think this needs to be pinned down person by person. I do not want any more innocent people to suffer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture