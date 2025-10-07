Here is the slide I still use from the EAT Commission’s 2023 report—how we can save 5-10 Trillion dollars a year and feed everyone by doing whatever they tell us. Interestingly, this new report uses 2 food photos that I have used in my talks. Are they reading my slides?

The new report is full of pretty colored photos of foods made from plants. No bugs visible. No fake foods like what the Gates Foundation is sponsoring (fake butter from air) and someone else’s fake milkshakes from mealworms).

What does the EAT Commission say now? One cup of milk (or cheese/yogurt equivalent—1 cheese slice) to be allowed daily; half an ounce of beef daily, or less than 4 ounces of beef a week, i.e., one quarter pounder of beef per week, etc. Here is the 30 page summary of the 90 page report.

https://eatforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/EAT-Lancet_Commission_Summary_Report.pdf

See? No fake foods! Those will be revealed later.

Here is one of my old slides with the same photo the EAT Commission used. Looks delicious. Great color scheme and food placements. But the eggs, meat and dairy are MIA.