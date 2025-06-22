I hate anonymous sourcing, but this NYT info is likely correct:

6 B2 stealth bombers dropped 12 of the MOAB 30,000 lb bombs on the Fordow site.

1 additional B2 bomber dropped 2 of the bombs on Natanz.

In addition, 30 TLAM cruise missiles were fired from Navy submarines at the Isfahan and Natanz sites.

We have heard nothing about the extent of the damage apart from what Mr. Trump has claimed, using superlatives to say Iran’s nuclear ability has been entirely destroyed.

The widely reported sending of B2s to Diego Garcia and Guam was apparently a decoy. Guam is further from Iran than the US mainland is. Fox analysts think the B2s flew directly from the US with tankers refueling them en route.