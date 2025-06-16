Pundits predict weeks, not days, of war. Each side is likely to run out of missiles. Israel needs to be resupplied by others. Iran can produce drones like mad. Iran’s hypersonic missiles cannot be stopped by the Iron Dome, which can also be fooled by drones. Of course, as each side gets used to the new weapons and anti-missile strategies of its enemy, its tactics will rapidly evolve.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/12/world/middleeast/israel-iran-strikes.html

https://x.com/Erin_Molan/status/1934148877814501658

The babe falsely claims that Israel spares civilians, while Iran seeks out civilian casualties.

https://x.com/IranMilitary__/status/1934459920017142255

Looks like Haifa’s port took a big hit while the city was not targeted.

While the Iranian military uses a different form of propaganda.

Don’t know where this one came from, but it is surely correct.