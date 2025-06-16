Latest 6/16 NYT and X info on strikes and lives lost in Israel and Iran.
And the IDF uses a babe (another Tokyo Rose) for propaganda on X. Actually I have seen several hot girls in this role. Oh the fog of war.
Pundits predict weeks, not days, of war. Each side is likely to run out of missiles. Israel needs to be resupplied by others. Iran can produce drones like mad. Iran’s hypersonic missiles cannot be stopped by the Iron Dome, which can also be fooled by drones. Of course, as each side gets used to the new weapons and anti-missile strategies of its enemy, its tactics will rapidly evolve.
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/12/world/middleeast/israel-iran-strikes.html
https://x.com/Erin_Molan/status/1934148877814501658
The babe falsely claims that Israel spares civilians, while Iran seeks out civilian casualties.
https://x.com/IranMilitary__/status/1934459920017142255
Looks like Haifa’s port took a big hit while the city was not targeted.
While the Iranian military uses a different form of propaganda.
https://x.com/IranMilitary__/status/1934459920017142255
Don’t know where this one came from, but it is surely correct.
The response of some Israelis to the Iran counterattacks reminds me of the old definition of chutzpah as the man accused of murdering his parents appealing for the mercy of the court because he's an orphan.
Napolitano has excellent interviews on his Youtube channel; also Max Blumenthal and "The Grayzone".