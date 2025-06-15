Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Dianne Stoess
33m

Yes. It's time for us to take responsibility for ourselves and put our focus on things like this, to participate in and give our support to the things that are important to know and do for our own well being. It's up to us to withdraw our support of anything and everything that causes us harm, to live as though we are all one.

Truth Seeker
10m

"I have been working feverishly with farmers, lawyers and activists on trying to understand and tell the story of the crisis for farmers, developing a slide deck, choosing the punchiest ways to convey information. I'm continuing to analyze the crisis. Identifying fixes. Things are dire for many farmers and ranchers, who seem to be attacked in about a dozen different ways. While I have mentioned many of these attacks during the COVID era, I am digging more deeply into the history, the legalities and trying to plan a winning strategy for the people who provide our food."

This endeavor unlike the WHO reveals is actionable thus much more likely to gain traction and favor. We need food, and farmers grow food. Some of us live on properies allowing gardens and fruit trees. MAHA is and will expose the horrible contaminants and publish the consequences, something many of us know in great detail for decades. Rachel Carson laid quite the foundation.

The fact that normies eat processed garbage is on them. They had and have the same information available. Gardens are the way forward and its fun for kids. Not an academic issue, a learning opportunity. No need to reinvent the wheel.

We are really discussing value systems, and the need to reorder them. Covidiocy has inadvertantly assisted. When more normies value health and comprehend it arises from the soil the values will shift. Many of us have known for decades.

5 more comments...

