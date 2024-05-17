Lawfare: Maine's Medical Board wants another pound of my flesh
BOLIM wants to add more punishments because I failed to engage, like a hamster, in their initial wheel of punishments that would have kept me under the BOLIM's thumb for the rest of my career.
We all know this Maine Board will never allow me to practice independently again. We all know who they are and what their mission is: to destroy me for being right about everything COVID when they were wrong about everything, and were responsible for many injuries and deaths. We have about 60 hours of video as evidence. Why should I engage in their lawfare?
You are their worst nightmare, a truth teller who refuses to be controlled!
Thanks for your rigid adherence to ethical medical practices, we need and pray for others to follow your example.
Regards, Andy
You're not alone in this. I was expelled from my PhD program at Laval University for expressing interest in the COVID lockdowns for my dissertation.