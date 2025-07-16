Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane's avatar
Jane
2h

Thanks Meryl!

Pushback by the population is key to getting this removed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Graham's avatar
Andrew Graham
42m

Just as an addition, as i dont see it acknowledged, that IG Farben also manufactured Zyklon B.

A cyanide product used to murder over 1 million people in gas chambers.

The big question, how are these 'people' able to continue their path of destruction?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture