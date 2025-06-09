Let's see if CDC's new vaccine advisors provide unbiased science: the old group was just dismissed.
This is not uncommon. I recall when a new President took office (either Bush2 or Obama) and dismissed the entire Presidential bioethics advisory committee just before a meeting.
Here is a way to reach the WSJ paywalled article:
https://archive.is/20250609221053/https://www.wsj.com/opinion/rfk-jr-hhs-moves-to-restore-public-trust-in-vaccines-45495112
Note that on January 31, STAT noted that the Biden administration had just stacked the committee, which had been missing half its members for quite a while. And an anonymous former HHS official said “It was very intentional. It was our goal to fill every vacancy on every federal advisory committee the department has…”
I’m hopeful that the new ACIP members will be people with deep understandings of epidemiology and immunology from various disciplines, no financial conflicts of interest, and the willingness to be completely transparent and debate the issues publicly.
Right after he let the FDA approve Moderna’s new Covid shot, that literally has the word in Latin for violent death or slaughter in the brand name? Sorry. I’m just not buying this anymore. Wish I could. Had really hoped RFKjr wasn’t part of this monumental theatrical show.