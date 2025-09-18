The links for viewers are:

Thursday

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/events-cdc-acip-meetings/cdc-acip-meeting-sept-18/

Friday

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/events-cdc-acip-meetings/cdc-acip-meeting-sept-19/

Apologies for being gone for the last 5 days. I attended 2 wonderful private events out of state and just arrived home. I will post the new slide deck as soon as I can, but I am drowning at the moment.

The ACIP meeting should be very interesting, occurring after the ACIP members learned they had been sandbagged by the CDC briefers last time. One of the two former CDC leaders who testified to the Senate HELP Committee today claimed that they have to have CDC bigshots briefing the ACIP tomorrow because, after the CDC shooting, the little guys are scared to put their names out into the public domain. In fact, it was claimed, these little guy scientists at CDC are removing their names from papers in publication due to this extreme fear of reprisals from the public!

What an impressive way to regain trust! Now that the ACIP members are on the alert for lies and misdirection, I look forward to seeing some real scientific give and take tomorrow. So please tune in.

I only heard the hearing today in the car, but it seems that Dr. Monarez’ attorney, Mark Zaid was sitting immediately behind her in the audience and even passing notes to her. Her testimony was replete with her ardent desire for “transparency, science, evidence and data” (over and over—the implication being Kennedy was not—with no evidence to support the implication) but she did not have any juicy nuggets to share with the Senators. She had leaked Sec. Kennedy’s displeasure with her actions to Senator Cassidy (and probably others) so Kennedy telling her he could not trust her seems justified. And she then told him if he can’t trust her he could fire her. (This is what she related today under oath.). So he fired her.

And then she refused to leave. I can’t see where she has a leg to stand on.

She also “forgot” exactly when she reached out to Mark Zaid, or if he reached out to her… nor how she chose him as a lawyer. She was not a credible witness. And. Dr. Cassidy was not a happy camper as he listened to her testimony.

Funnily enough (and you may recall me telling my readers earlier that I have had a peculiar knack for bumping into or being friends with lots of people who became known since the start of COVID) — Mark Zaid was one of our 2 main lawyers on the anthrax vaccine case over 20 years ago. I have known Mark since 1998 and he and his family visited at my former home and I have been to his home. We have not been associated for at least a dozen years and I am dead set against the work he has been doing against President Trump for a number of years, including being central to the first Trump impeachment by concocting a case out of whole cloth. This was regarding the phone call where Trump tried to investigate Biden’s threat to withhold a billion dollars from the Ukraine govt — unless it immediately fired the prosecutor investigating Burisma (where his son had a highly profitable sinecure on its board), and then Biden bragged about it at a CFR meeting where he was filmed.

Clearly the guilty party was Biden (and perhaps Hunter and Burisma too), but Zaid and others claimed Trump’s attempt to question Ukraine authorities about this was the actual crime. Talk about projection! Zaid represented the anonymous whistleblower reporting on Trump’s phone call. Given Zaid’s tenuous connection to solid legal doctrine in this episode, it is no wonder that his malpractice carrier dropped him as the result of this activity.

Zaid had his security clearance revoked recently by the administration. And he represents John Bolton and others who had their clearances revoked.

I must say, I always wondered what he was doing involved in our case. He was in his early thirties then, but he was incredibly self-assured and connected. He seemed like some kind of an agent, but OTOH he did good work for us.

I don’t know that he helped Dr. Monarez much today. She was not the brainiac she was hyped to be. Nor was Dr. Houry a brainiac. They came off as just 2 bureaucratic hacks with nothing to offer. They probably know as little about vaccines as Dr. Jake Scott, who ought to have been so embarrassed after his pitiful performance and his ignorant collection of vaccine studies that he disappeared from public life. But no—he is back slugging today, with a reinstated twitter account. No shame. I think these two gals today are in the same category. No shame. No nothings. Know nothing.

And just in case you needed some confirmation, what is Dr. Jake Scott reposting but a tweet by Demetre (Satanist) Daskalakis. You really can’t make this stuff up.

And above, this dumbkopf has the temerity to go after the Henry Ford study. He doesn’t know that his play-science meanderings won’t cut the mustard any more.

More tomorrow. Don’t miss the ACIP meeting.