Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chjuhnke's avatar
Chjuhnke
3h

Thanks for the reminder.

I can’t watch ACIP, listen, or shout into the wind without your accompanying commentary. Your decades of experience made the old crew look foolish. High hopes the newbies can still get it right.

LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
3h

Thanks so much for all your information. As far as Senator Bill Cassidy goes...he has received millions from Big Pharma...and doesn't want to see the vile vaxxes become history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture